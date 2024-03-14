Data retention policy
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Data archiving and removal policy
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Data storage policy
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
AWS Cloud.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no