Transform your User Interface ideas into designs using the WireframePro app for Slack. With this App enabled, you can draw and post wireframes of your UI directly to your Slack channels. WireframePro provides a super-easy drawing tool with numerous pre-built mockup UI components for iOS, Android, Web, WatchOS, Bootstrap etc... Type /wireframepro [name] to launch the wireframe editor and after drawing click on the 'Post to Slack' button to send the image directly back to your slack channel