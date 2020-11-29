Data retention policy
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
Data archiving and removal policy
Moji provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
Data storage policy
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our bot endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services
App/service has sub-processors
no