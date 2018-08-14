You work in Evernote. You chat in Slack. Now, you can increase productivity and efficiency by combining your team and individual workflows together. Take notes on the fly, clip your Slack conversations into Evernote, or find and share your notes in Slack channels. Now, you can bring all of your content together and keep the whole team focused.



• Take Notes. Did an idea click while in the middle of a Slack conversation? You can jot it down right in Slack and your note will automatically sync in Evernote. Feel free to add comments or tasks to your note, as well – it’ll all be waiting for you in Evernote.



• Clip Messages. Turn a Slack channel conversation into meeting notes when you clip all messages, PDFs, and docs to Evernote. Choose which messages to clip and then search in Evernote for any content you need.



• Find and Share Notes. Search Evernote right from Slack and bring your notes straight into your chat - all while keeping your Slack channels organized.



Or simply copy & paste a note’s URL to post a preview in Slack. Our integration preserves your formatting and shows a glimpse into the note’s content.



Evernote and Slack. Two versatile platforms, working seamlessly together.