Data retention policy
We take our role as custodian of your data extremely seriously. We have multiple backup systems in place to protect your data, governed by the policies shown here:
• All backups are replicated to at least 2 physical datacenters.
• All backup systems are tested biweekly.
• Backups occur multiple times per day.
• Database backups are retained for 180 days.
• Application logs (for assisting Harvest Support cases) are retained for 90 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Per our data retention policy, our backups automatically expire at the 180-day mark and our application logs (for assisting Harvest Support cases) are retained for 90 days.
Data storage policy
We collect the following information:
• Information you provide to us: When you register for and use Harvest, you are providing us with information, which we collect. This information may include your name, billing and mailing address, email address, phone number, and credit card information. We use a third-party intermediary to manage credit card processing. This intermediary is not permitted to store, retain, or use your billing information for any purpose except for credit card processing on our behalf.
• Information from your use of Services: This information may include IP Address, location information, date and time, browser type, and any other action you might have taken to use and while using the Services.
• Cookies: When you use Harvest, we store "cookies," which are strings of code, on your computer. We use those cookies to collect information about when you visit our Website, when you use the Services, your browser, your operating system, and other similar information. Most browsers allow you to block and delete cookies. However, if you block our cookies, our Services may not work properly.
• Third Party Cookies: The use of cookies by third parties is not covered by our Privacy Policy. We do not have access or control over these cookies. Third parties use session ID cookies to make it easier for you to navigate our Websites. We use third-party services to provide the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and related technology required to run and improve our Services.
• Web Beacons: Our third party partners may employ web beacons to track online user movement to help us better understand what content is effective. Web beacons are tiny graphics with a unique identifier that are embedded in websites and in newsletter emails. With web beacons, our third party partners may collect information about you, such as your IP address, your browser or email client type, and other similar details. We use the data from our third party partners to improve our services.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
ServerCentral leases hardware to us and assists with hardware fixes and replacements. However, they don’t install software and don’t have logical access to our machines. (Please note that in the future, our hosting option might change as we evaluate cloud hosting options.) We also back up data with both Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, and both are located in the U.S.
Data hosting company
ServerCentral, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no