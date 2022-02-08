Data storage policy

We collect the following information: • Information you provide to us: When you register for and use Harvest, you are providing us with information, which we collect. This information may include your name, billing and mailing address, email address, phone number, and credit card information. We use a third-party intermediary to manage credit card processing. This intermediary is not permitted to store, retain, or use your billing information for any purpose except for credit card processing on our behalf. • Information from your use of Services: This information may include IP Address, location information, date and time, browser type, and any other action you might have taken to use and while using the Services. • Cookies: When you use Harvest, we store "cookies," which are strings of code, on your computer. We use those cookies to collect information about when you visit our Website, when you use the Services, your browser, your operating system, and other similar information. Most browsers allow you to block and delete cookies. However, if you block our cookies, our Services may not work properly. • Third Party Cookies: The use of cookies by third parties is not covered by our Privacy Policy. We do not have access or control over these cookies. Third parties use session ID cookies to make it easier for you to navigate our Websites. We use third-party services to provide the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and related technology required to run and improve our Services. • Web Beacons: Our third party partners may employ web beacons to track online user movement to help us better understand what content is effective. Web beacons are tiny graphics with a unique identifier that are embedded in websites and in newsletter emails. With web beacons, our third party partners may collect information about you, such as your IP address, your browser or email client type, and other similar details. We use the data from our third party partners to improve our services.