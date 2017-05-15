Track your office ping pong match scores with PongUp! Challenge your co-workers, climb the leaderboard and be the office champion.Game on! Put an end to all the ping pong smack talks now.With PongUp integrated in your Slack team you can: • Get live alerts with detailed match summary for every match played in your team • Record new matches directly from slack with the /pongup command • Get a quick link to your team's ping pong leaderboardGet started (for free) at getpongup.com.
PongUp! will be able to view:
PongUp! will be able to do:
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