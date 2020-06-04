Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The retention period will be 12 months from the date of termination of our terms of service. However, you can request that your Data is deleted at anytime within this period. We will respond to your request and complete the full deletion within 30 days. Request for deletion should be address to privacy@teamwork.com

Data archiving and removal policy All of your content will be immediately inaccessible from the service upon cancellation/termination of contract. Should you require the data to be permanently deleted please email at privacy@teamwork.com. Otherwise data will be retained for 12 months and then deleted as per our data retention policy.

Data storage policy Teamwork Products are available in a choice of two AWS data centers one in the U.S.A. (N.Virginia) and the other in the E.U. (Dublin, Ireland). These data centers are complete standalone instances of the Teamwork Systems, the choice of where your data is stored is the decision of the customer, once chosen, all data will be stored within this data center and will not reside outside this center and all future login and Teamwork activities will operate from their selected data center. We provide encryption in transit using HTTPS by default on all Teamwork.com domains. For our Enterprise customers, your data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard AES-256 encryption algorithm. We support TLS 1.2 only and restrict insecure ciphers, this ensures that all our traffic is secure and private while in transit between your browser and our application. Should any primary server become affected by a zone issue, the server will switch to ‘warm’ backup operating from a different zone.

Data center location(s) United States, Ireland, Australia

Data hosting details We store your information in the location of your choice, either in the EU or in the USA, which you have indicated at the initial contract stage. Physical files are stored in secured premises at our business address. Electronic files are stored on secure servers or in the cloud. We use cloud solutions for web hosting or proprietary software solutions delivered through the Cloud. Your data will not be transferred between our servers without your permission.

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services (AWS)

App/service has sub-processors yes