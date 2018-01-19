MiserBot makes it easy for your team to know what’s going on with your AWS cost. It helps you save money and it keeps your team productive.MiserBot tells you how much your AWS cloud is costing you, today - before it's too late to correct anything. It finds the top services and usage types that are driving your AWS cost up.
miserbot will be able to view:
miserbot will be able to do:
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