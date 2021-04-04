Hello, Future of WorkBuild great teams when groups meet with intention and AI-powered shuffls.
Every week, shuffl together into new pairings or groups via direct messages! Spark a warm intro when stories are shared via Shuffl Bios and Intros. Next, get together for an activity like a video call or an in-person coffee! Optionally, share feedback to improve future shuffls and give gratitude for great connections!
Transform culture with trust by supercharging networking across your team. From cross-team collaboration to mentor programs, our algorithms go beyond random pairings. Teams with high-trust result are 76% more engaged
, 106% higher energy
, 40% less likely to burnout
, and 22% more profitable
.* :tada:Our AI-powered Personalized Connections Program
features:
• :pencil: Shuffl Bios and Intros
- sharing our stories, the natural way we break the ice
• :bulb: Smart Shuffl Solutions
- champion transformational initiatives like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), mentor programs, leadership shuffls, new hire shuffls, and more
• :female-technologist: Shuffl Program Portal
- powerful controls: from admin to channel member management
• :bar_chart: Shuffl Portal Reporting
- deep visibility: program KPI's to group views, and downloadable group reports
• :calendar: Shuffl Schedule
- self-service settings and customize intro messages
• :book: Shuffl's Learning Hub
- learn best practices like instantly launching Google Calendar and Zoom meetings at shuffl time
• :zap: Shuffl Support
- we help with timely and thorough answers at support@shuffl.aiShuffl
is available
as:
• Shuffl Community
(free): Shuffl up to 50 team members in one channel and up to three people per group
• Shuffl Pro
(paid): Shuffl bigger teams, unlock Smart Shuffl strategies, launch program best practices, prioritized support, detailed reports, and more!
Curious? Learn more at Shuffl's Learning Hub.
[*] According to Harvard Business Review and Gallup.