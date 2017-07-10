Receive notifications from Kogniz. Typically, these notifications let you know when a rule has been triggered, such as a person of interest showing up or an object being detected. You can also keep your Kogniz employee list updated with Slack so you no longer need to manually update your employee Slack username.
Kogniz will be able to view:
Kogniz will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.