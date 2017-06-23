WinZip Enterprise for Slack

Data retention policy
After users login Slack in WinZip, WinZip will save the information in the local DB. So that users can send message to slack chatters.
Data archiving and removal policy
After users login out their Slack accounts, WinZip will remove the local DB.
Data storage policy
After users login Slack in WinZip, WinZip will save the information in the local DB. So that users can send message to slack chatters.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
WinZip will save the information in the local DB.
App/service has sub-processors
no