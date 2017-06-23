WinZip Enterprise for Slack

The Slack add-on is designed for use with a purchased version of WinZip Enterprise. WinZip support for Slack allows users to share files with Slack instant messaging and using Slack contact information. To enable Slack support in WinZip Enterprise, admins must download and install the Slack add-on for WinZip Enterprise according to the information provided in the Administrator's technical guide supplied with WinZip Enterprise. Configuration of WinZip to enable Slack support is also described in the Administrator's technical guide.