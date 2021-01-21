Elorus4Slack

Data retention policy

ELORUS retains your personal data only for as long as is required by the contractual terms of each service, along with the applicable fiscal, tax and other legislation in force, based on the purpose of the processing, and then the data is anonymised or destroyed. ELORUS will always require from you for the minimum required by the law personal data in order to provide our services, including, but not limited to, name, surname, e-mail address, invoicing postal address, credit card details, a billing method that may also include bank account details in case of remittance, and other details related to the services that have been provided. We mainly receive your personal data in order to perform our contractual agreement with you either as a user of our services or/and as our supplier and / or as a visitor to our website. Children’s data In general, we do not collect or process personal data of children or provide services to people under 18 years of age. Personal data processing ELORUS process your personal data for one or more of the following legitimate reasons: To sign and perform a contract and carry out our contractual obligations To comply with a legal obligation and fulfil our tax, accounting and reporting obligations. To serve our and third party legitimate business interests. Legitimate interest is when we have a business or commercial reason to use your information. But even then, such use is consistent with the fundamental rights of individuals, for example: To provide you with effective customer service and support. To respond to your requests. To improve the security and usability of our website. To execute business transactions with you. To keep you updated on the evolution of our services. To file your complaints. You have given us your consent. Subject to a valid consent you have freely provided the lawfulness of such processing is based on that consent.