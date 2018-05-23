Notes by Notejoy helps you permanently store your most important conversations by creating team notes that can be collaboratively edited by your entire Slack team.
Notes by Notejoy enables you to easily:
• Create a note from a conversation with a one-click action
• Post notes to a Slack channel
• See rich note previews
• Receive notifications from the Notejoy bot
• Automatically send Notejoy activity updates to a channel
• /notejoy grab
conversations and save to note
• /notejoy search
and share notes
• /notejoy recent
to see and share your recent notes
Unlike Evernote, your notes are truly collaborative, with real-time editing, threaded discussions, @mentions, reactions, and so much more!
Learn more about Notes by Notejoy here
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