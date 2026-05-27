Data retention policy
Ybug retains Customer Data only for as long as needed to provide the service, follow customer instructions, and meet legal obligations. Feedback reports and related data are retained according to the customer’s account settings and our Data Processing Agreement. Some records, such as invoices and tax documents, may be kept for the period required by law.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers can delete feedback reports and request export or deletion of their Customer Data at any time. When an account or integration is removed, Ybug deletes or anonymizes the related Customer Data unless we’re required to keep certain records for legal, security, or accounting reasons.
Data storage policy
Ybug stores Customer Data on secure infrastructure in the European Union. Access is limited to authorized team members who need it to operate, support, and protect the service. Ybug uses technical and organizational safeguards to protect Customer Data against unauthorized access, loss, alteration, or disclosure.
Data center location(s)
Germany
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no