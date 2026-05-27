Users can request deletion of their data by emailing help@ybug.io or submitting the contact form at

We verify the requester’s identity and the scope of the request, then delete or anonymize the relevant account, project, integration, or feedback data, except where retention is required for legal, security, or accounting purposes. Account owners can also initiate account deletion from their Ybug account settings. We also support customer-controlled deletion of feedback reports directly in Ybug.