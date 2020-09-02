Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We will retain data per GDPR. If you uninstall the app from your Slack workspace or let your subscription expire, all personal data and your planning poker data will be retained for 60 days to ensure we can recover it if you ask us to. Billing information will be kept for more extended periods, as required by national accounting standards. For details, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Data archiving and removal policy We will remove data per GDPR. All personal data and your planning poker data will be removed within 60 days after you terminate our app from your Slack workspace. Earlier removals are possible on request per GDPR. For details, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Data storage policy We will store customer data per GDPR. We will only store data required for the app to work as intended, or data that you have agreed to be stored. Data will only be used to operate our app and not provided to third parties, except when technically or legally required. For details, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services via Heroku

App/service has sub-processors yes