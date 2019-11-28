Support Board

Data retention policy
The types of information covered in the policy are textual information like your email. We don't keep other types of data related to you.
More details at https://board.support/privacy
Data archiving and removal policy
We don't have a time limit for keeping your information but if you can contact us at any time via email at support@schiocco.com and request the permanent deleting of your information from our system and database. We will delete your information within 7 days from the day we receive your request.
More details at https://board.support/privacy
Data storage policy
We store your information in our secure MySQL database. We don't share access to our database to any third-party entity.
App/service has sub-processors
no