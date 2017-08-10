Dead Simple Screen Sharing allows users to share their screen and do audio conference without installing any software right from their browser for free.They can share their screen with any number of people and also do audio conference.Just type /screenshare and you can create a screeen-sharing and audio conferencing session.
Dead Simple Screen Sharing will be able to do:
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