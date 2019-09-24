Data retention policy
Ringcentral will retain the personal information for no longer than is necessary to fulfill the purposes for which the information was originally collected unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, for legal, tax or regulatory reasons, or other legitimate and lawful business purposes. Where we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize it.
Data archiving and removal policy
RingCentral respects Customer’s data privacy and will only archive the information provided by Customer to RingCentral or collected in the provision of the Services in accordance with: the Privacy Notice. As used in this Notice, “personal information” or “personal data” means any information or data relating to an identified or identifiable natural person or household that we process in connection with our Websites, Apps, and Services; an identifiable natural person or household is one who can be identified, directly or indirectly, in particular by reference to an identifier such as a name, an identification number, location data, an online identifier or to one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural or social identity of that natural person or household.
The categories of personal information that we have collected or shared about a customer in the preceding 12 months. We will either remove it or be requested from the customer ticket to delete it.
Data storage policy
Certain RingCentral products and services may also access and store personal information about you from a customer’s social media accounts or accounts a customer may have with other third-party services, when the customer chooses to connect its RingCentral accounts with its other accounts. This personal information may include name, email, geolocation and any other publicly available information on these platforms. With respect to social media, only personal information that an End User has directly provided to the relevant RingCentral customer or that an End User has designated as publicly accessible will be accessed or stored. We use this personal information in connection with providing our Services to our customers. For example, we use this personal information to enable RingCentral customers to respond to social media posts and messages from within their RingCentral accounts, and to enable RingCentral customers to track and analyze their interactions with End Users via social media.
App/service has sub-processors
no