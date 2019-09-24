To request removal of your personal information from the Ringcentral Apps, blogs and forums, customers can submit a request through our online portal (

). In some cases, Ringcentral may not be able to remove your personal information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why. We encourage all users to exercise caution when providing personal information during the usage.If customers have any questions about the data security or other technologies, please send the email to privacy@ringcentral.com.