Data retention policy
Your privacy and the data security is paramount for us. We store the minimum data needed for you to provide our services, and we store them as long as you continue using our app. Our customers can choose to have their data removed anytime by removing their Slack integration from our product.
Data archiving and removal policy
Mobile Action app is completely dependent on the products of Mobile Action. All users can have their data deleted by removing their Slack integration from Mobile Action products. Additionally, the customers can request for removal of their data by making a request to help@mobileaction.co.
Data storage policy
Data transfer is done using HTTPS and all data is stored and protected by AWS RDS. All Mobile Action endpoints are secured by contemporary authentication measures.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted via AWS RDS.
App/service has sub-processors
no