Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We will retain Personal Data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. If you close your account with us, there may be residual data that will remain within our databases and other records, which will not be removed.

Data archiving and removal policy You can ask for a backup of your data at any time through your profile settings. Should you want to remove your account, you can do so as well from the same page. Your data will be removed under 30 days after that action. For any modification inquiries, please reach out to our support directly.

Data storage policy For your information, we take all necessary precautions, as well as the appropriate organizational and technical measures, to maintain the security, integrity and confidentiality of your personal data, and in particular to prevent it from being deformed or damaged and to prevent any unauthorized third party from accessing it.

Data center location(s) Belgium

Data hosting company Google

App/service has sub-processors yes