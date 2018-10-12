Never lose the thread of conversation again. Pebbles helps your team track and prioritize Slack threads and connects external emails to internal threads so you can focus on what matters.• Sort threads by channel, priority, recent activity to see more than 'All Threads' view offers.• Pull your email into a private channel to bridge internal and external conversations.• Start a new thread for each email snippet you share with your team for easy tracking.• Prioritize each thread, or snooze them, and opt to share priorities with your team.• Sort threads according to a team member’s priority, to understand their focus.• Reply to emails right from Slack.Reclaim your time. Focus your mind.
Pebbles will be able to view:
Pebbles will be able to do:
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