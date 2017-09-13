Cincopa is an online video and multimedia platform. Would you like to streamline data exchange with your team, clients, app users or website audience? Cincopa provides a new app for Slack that allows to improve your workflow. You can easily install Cincopa app to your Slack workspace and get instant notifications to a selected Slack channel:- When multimedia assets are uploaded to your Cincopa storage or deleted from your account; - When new galleries are created, changed or deleted; - Reports from Cincopa Video Analytics; - Changes in your Cincopa account; - Updates from team members managing your assets or galleries; - When new leads are saved and other marketing notifications.
Cincopa will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.