Feedback Loop is an Agile Research platform for rapid consumer feedback. Used by product managers and researchers, Feedback Loop allows you to go from questions to data in days.This app will receive notifications related to account activity on Feedback Loop, including notifications when new research data is available.Feedback Loop is a paid service. This app will function only when paired with an active Feedback Loop account. It may only be added or configured by a Workspace Administrator for the account.
Feedback Loop will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
General
Privacy & data governance
Certifications & compliance
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)