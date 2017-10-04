Chicmi is the world's fashion events platform, listing everything from fashion-related exhibitions and cultural experiences through to sample sales and in-store shopping experiences. Add the Chicmi app to your Slack workspace to be notified about new events as they're added. You can choose exactly what you want to hear about - filtering by category, city and designer - so you can be the first to hear about: • all of the sample sales in New York; or

• all events across the world featuring your favorite brand; or

• all of the fashion industry events globally

• much more! We're always looking for new ways that we can improve, so if you've got an idea for how Chicmi could make your Slack experience even better, just get in touch!