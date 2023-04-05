Zadarmabot

Zadarma corporate group provides recording, systemization, accumulating, storing, altering (update, change), extraction of personal data of EU and other countries citizens using databases located in the European Union in accordance with GDPR. The initial data collection and storing happens on the EU territory.
Operators apply necessary security measures to provide users’ personal data confidentiality, also to protect personal data from loss, theft, unauthorized access, misuse, alteration or destruction.
(The full text of the agreement: https://zadarma.com/legal/privacy-policy/)
Data archiving and removal policy
Storing personal data in a form that allows to determine the subject of personal data, no longer than the purpose of its processing requires.
The processed personal data is subject to destruction or depersonalization to achieve the processing goals or in case of loss of the need to achieve these goals, unless otherwise provided by the applicable law.
(The full text of the agreement: https://zadarma.com/legal/privacy-policy/)
Data storage policy
Operators apply necessary security measures to provide users’ personal data confidentiality, also to protect personal data from loss, theft, unauthorized access, misuse, alteration or destruction.
Storing personal data in a form that allows to determine the subject of personal data, no longer than the purpose of its processing requires.
(The full text of the agreement: https://zadarma.com/legal/privacy-policy/)
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Data deletion is performed upon user's personal request to delete account and associated data via online Support chat.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)