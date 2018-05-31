Data retention policy
Snackbot will retain customer data no longer than necessary. Please see our privacy policy for a detailed overview of which data is stored how long for what reason.
Data archiving and removal policy
Do you want your personal data to be removed? Simply uninstall Snackbot from your workspace or send a request to hi@snackbot.io including your Slack user id and we will make it happen.
Data storage policy
We do our best to secure your data. This includes a strict access control with strong passwords and encrypted transfer using SSL connections. Daily backups are being made for the database and automatically deleted after 7 days.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services
App/service has sub-processors
no