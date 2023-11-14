Data retention policy
YouScan stores customer data throughout the existence of customer account with us or for as long as is otherwise required to deliver our Services, except where YouScan have a lawful basis for saving it for an extended period of time.
Data archiving and removal policy
User can correct or delete any of his/her Personal Data at any time by contacting YouScan at the following e-mail address: privacy@youscan.io
Data storage policy
YouScan has identified an extensive matrix of data categories, with reference to the appropriate data retention period for each category. Once the respective retention period has elapsed, YouScan undertakes to destroy, erase or otherwise put this data beyond use.
Data center location(s)
Netherlands
Data hosting details
Cloud
Data hosting company
Microsoft
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no