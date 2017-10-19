Data retention policy
Tokeet retains Customer Data for the duration of the customer’s active use of the service. Upon account cancellation, data may be retained for up to one year to allow for reactivation unless a specific deletion request is made. Data retention is strictly limited to what is necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce agreements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Tokeet removes or anonymizes Customer Data promptly upon verified user request. If no request is made, data may be archived for up to one year following account cancellation. After this period, the data is permanently deleted and cannot be recovered.
Data storage policy
Tokeet stores Customer Data in secure, access-controlled environments using industry-standard encryption methods. Data is housed on reliable third-party infrastructure providers and is permanently deleted upon confirmed account termination or user request, unless legal obligations require retention.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no