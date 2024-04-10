Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain your data for as long as you have an account. When you close an account, we will delete your data. We may retain logs of automatically collected information (for internal analytics and security purposes); your email address; your tax information; communications with you; and your transactional information (for auditing, tax, and financial purposes). When we no longer have a business reason for retaining your data, we will delete or anonymize it. We retain deleted videos on our servers for a short period in case you wish to reverse deletion. Once we delete a video, we may not be able to recover it. If you have previously made a video public, the video or its thumbnail may be discoverable in a search engine's cache for a time. We have no control over search engines; however, we will, upon request, send a request for deletion to major search engines. If we receive legal process pertaining to your account, we will retain your data for as long as we in good faith believe is necessary to comply with the legal process. Similarly, if we believe that your account has been involved in wrongdoing, we may preserve your data to defend or assert our rights.

Data archiving and removal policy We retain your data for as long as you have an account. When you close an account, we will delete your data. We may retain logs of automatically collected information (for internal analytics and security purposes); your email address; your tax information; communications with you; and your transactional information (for auditing, tax, and financial purposes). When we no longer have a business reason for retaining your data, we will delete or anonymize it. We retain deleted videos on our servers for a short period in case you wish to reverse deletion. Once we delete a video, we may not be able to recover it. If you have previously made a video public, the video or its thumbnail may be discoverable in a search engine's cache for a time. We have no control over search engines; however, we will, upon request, send a request for deletion to major search engines. If we receive legal process pertaining to your account, we will retain your data for as long as we in good faith believe is necessary to comply with the legal process. Similarly, if we believe that your account has been involved in wrongdoing, we may preserve your data to defend or assert our rights.

Data storage policy All data except video data within Vimeo’s production database is encrypted. Video data is encrypted where technologically feasible. All encryption keys are stored in a secure server with very limited access. Vimeo has implemented safeguards to protect all Vimeo user data from creation to deletion. All video and other data transmitted to Vimeo from users is encrypted using strong encryption protocols. Vimeo supports the latest recommended secure channels to encrypt all traffic in transit equivalent to TLS 1.2 protocols and/or AES 256 encryption.

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://vimeo.com/enterpriseterms/dpa/subprocessors