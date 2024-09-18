Quickly generate images and create flyers, memes, social posts, and more with Adobe Express, your all-in-one AI content creation application! With this integration, you can:
- Access millions of royalty-free Adobe Stock assets (images, videos, backgrounds), 28K+ fonts, and 220K+ templates for your content creation needs
- Generate and edit images, templates and more with Adobe Firefly generative AI, designed to be commercially safe for business*
- Stay on brand with shared brand kits that stores your team's logos, colors, templates and other branded assets that you can apply to your Express files
- Subscribe to your creative files with notifications right in Slack, to help keep you and your team up to date
- Easily grant access to users who request access to creative files
- Apps with Org-wide deployment enabled can be installed at the org level in an Enterprise Grid org and subsequently deployed across workspaces by an Org Owner or Admin. This removes the need to install the app individually on each Slack Workspace.
- You must have an Adobe ID to use this integration.
*A paid Slack plan is required to use Agent and Assistant view. Adobe Express uses generative technology. Generative outputs may be inaccurate or misleading. By using the Adobe Express app for Slack, you agree to our Terms of Use
, Privacy Policy
, and AI guidelines
. Please visit our HelpX
page for any additional support.