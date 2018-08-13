WebGazer is an uptime monitoring and analytics platform. It monitors your websites, API endpoints and cron jobs. And alerts you in case of an issue.This app integrates WebGazer with Slack. You can select the channel you want to get your WebGazer notifications on.
WebGazer will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
WebGazer will retain customer data in in accordance with Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Terms of service and Privacy policy, and as required by applicable law.
Data archiving and removal policy
WebGazer shall delete Customer Data in accordance with (i) data retention periods available online at: https://www.webgazer.io/pricing; or (ii) if needed, Customer may request that WebGazer delete Customer Data at any point.
Data storage policy
WebGazer will store customer data in accordance with customer's instructions and as required by applicable law.
Account deletion can be requested after signing in and once the request is made, WebGazer, Inc. deletes all the associated data irreversibly.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)