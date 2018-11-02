Trotto Go Links

Data retention policy
Itso will retain a your Trotto data until you request deletion of your Trotto account, unless a longer retention period is required by applicable law.
Data archiving and removal policy
Itso will delete your Trotto data within 7 days if you request your data be deleted by emailing help@trot.to, unless otherwise required by applicable law.
Data storage policy
Itso stores your data encrypted at rest and encrypted in transit.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
no