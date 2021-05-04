SeekWell helps you write code faster and automate reports and alerts in Google Sheets and Slack. Our Slack integration converts conversations to code. SeekWell can process natural language like "how many users signed up last week?" and recommend SQL (e.g. SELECT COUNT(1) FROM analytics.users... ) based on your past conversations and code. You can also set up automated reports in Google Sheets and send key alerts to Slack. SeekWell supports MySQL, Postgres, Redshift, and SQL Server. The Slack app is a free add-on to the SeekWell desktop app (Mac OS and Windows) which has a 14 day free trial with a monthly subscription fee after.