Data deletion request procedure

We have a documented internal procedure to handle right of access and right of erasure requests. A customer who wants to be forgotten must write in from the email address to which the 1Password account is registered. We reply with instructions to delete the 1Password account from an authenticated session and request confirmation for the request. Once the customer has informed us that the account was deleted and confirmed they want all data erased, we flag the account as ready to be purged in our system. Data is removed from our active systems in the course of a few days (around 5) and then then fully gone from our systems 35 days later.