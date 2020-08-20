Data retention policy
Upon request, we can permanently erase customer data but it will stay in our systems for the duration of our backups (35 days).
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon request, we can permanently erase customer data but it will stay in our systems for the duration of our backups (35 days).
Data storage policy
We use AWS for data storage and backups and rely on AWS Snapshot capabilities. Data is end-to-end encrypted with AES-256. Please review our Security White Paper for details on the security architecture of 1Password: https://1pw.ca/whitepaper
Data center location(s)
Canada, Germany, United States
Data hosting details
We have 3 data centers. They are located in Canada, the US, and Germany. The site you sign up on (.ca, .eu, .com) determines where your data is stored. It is never transferred to other data centers.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors