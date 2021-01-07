Most of the buying intent on your website never reaches your team in time. Leadfeeder identifies the companies visiting your site, and this integration sends that signal straight into Slack, so marketing and sales can act while interest is still fresh. Connect Leadfeeder to your company’s Slack to automatically post newly identified companies to any public or private channel. Forward different Custom Feeds to different channels by team or region, get a personal notification the moment a company is assigned to you, and keep marketing and sales aligned without anyone needing to open Leadfeeder. Ask Slackbot about your Leadfeeder data Connect your Leadfeeder account to Slackbot and ask questions in plain language. Slackbot uses Leadfeeder’s tools to look up visitors, companies and contacts, and to update your lists and tags, without leaving Slack. You sign in with your own Leadfeeder account, and Slackbot only sees the data you already have access to. Most commonly used tools: • Retrieve Visitor Companies. Lists the companies that visited your website in a date range, with their engagement.

“Which companies visited our pricing page this week?” • Search Web Visits. Finds individual visits, including the pages viewed, the source and the time spent.

“What did Acme look at on our site yesterday?” • Retrieve Custom Feeds. Shows the saved, filtered views of website visitors your team already uses.

“Show me today’s companies in our DACH Enterprise feed.” • Get Company Details. Returns a company’s profile: industry, size, location, website and more.

“Tell me about Acme Corp.” • Search Companies. Finds companies by name, industry, size, location and other filters.

“Find software companies in Germany with 200–500 employees.” • Search Contacts. Finds people at a company by job title, seniority or department.

“Who are the marketing leaders at Acme?” • Retrieve Company ICP Matches. Checks which of your Ideal Customer Profiles a company fits.

“Does Acme match our Enterprise ICP?” • Add Company to Lists. Adds a company to one or more of your Leadfeeder lists.

“Add Acme to our Q4 Target Accounts list.” • Assign Tags to Company. Tags a company so your team can track and follow up on it.

“Tag Acme as Hot Lead.” • Create a List. Creates a new list to collect companies or contacts.

“Create a list called Webinar Follow-ups.” Before Slackbot takes an action that deletes data or uses Leadfeeder credits, it asks you to confirm.