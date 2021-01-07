Leadfeeder by Dealfront

Date of latest pen test
2021-01-07
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
no
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Google, Microsoft
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Has a dedicated security team
no
Contact for security issues
bugbounty@dealfront.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
BrainTree (payment processor). Integrations with other applications as per the user’s request, and with his permission.