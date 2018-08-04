CoReceptionist Easy, Secure and Modern visitor management system that provides end-to-end automation of the visitor registration process including, sign-in, on boarding and sign-out.With the CoReceptionist and Slack integration, your employee can: —Receive direct messages when their visitors arrive —Share real-time visitor notifications in any channelCoReceptionist is affordable for small and medium business and scalable for large enterprises, Start your 14 day free trial today. Pricing details are available at https://coreceptionist.co/pricing/Visit us at coreceptionist.co and Let’s Get In Touch at support@coreceptionist.co.
CoReceptionist will be able to view:
CoReceptionist will be able to do:
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