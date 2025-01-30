Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Apify will retain Customer Data only to the extent strictly necessary for the purpose of using the Website, Platform and/or providing Services in accordance with the Terms and the Privacy Policy and any further written instructions from the Customer.

Data archiving and removal policy Apify will remove Customer Data in accordance with its standard backup and retention policy. Upon the Customer’s request or termination of your Customer’s account delete, destroy, or anonymize the Customer Data within no later than 60 days. Apify may retain the Customer Data it the Customer’s account was terminated for violation of the Terms or in other cases foreseen by GDPR and applicable regulation in which Apify are not obliged to delete, destroy or anonymize the Customer Data. If the Customer was a paying customer, due to legal reasons Apify will keep the Billing information and invoices in its systems even if after the account deletion.

Data storage policy Apify takes appropriate security measures to protect Customer Data against unauthorized access to or unauthorized alteration, disclosure or destruction of data. These include internal reviews of Apify’s data collection, storage and processing practices and security measures, as well as physical security measures to guard against unauthorized access to systems where are Customer Data stored. Apify restricts access to collected information to Apify employees, service providers and agents who need to know that information in order to operate, develop or improve our services. These individuals are bound by confidentiality obligations and may be subject to discipline, including termination and criminal prosecution, if they fail to meet these obligations. Apify uses Secure Socket Layer (“SSL”) and Transport Layer Security (“TLS”) technology to encrypt and protect the security of Customer Data when it is sent over the Internet. Apify stores its data, including Customer Data, with Amazon Web Services, with location in the USA.

Data center location(s) Czech Republic

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no