Onna Discovery

Onna eDiscovery provides robust and targeted data collection from Slack. Defensibly collect, hold, search, tag, and preserve Slack user data to support discovery requests, litigation, internal investigations, regulatory mandates, audits, and more.
Using advanced indexing, classification, machine learning, and natural language processing, pinpoint the exact data you need, precisely when you need it. And when necessary, transfer your data seamlessly to your preferred review platform using custom exports.
Onna undergoes annual audits and has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliance, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and data protection. Our environment is designed to meet PCI, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA and WORM compliance requirements, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data.
What can you collect with Onna?
● All or selected workspaces
● All or selected channels, both private and public
● Messages posted on channels, direct messages (dms) and multi-person instant messages (mpim)
● Edited and deleted messages (only available if 'Keep Everything' is selected as a setting in Slack Enterprise)
● Files posted in channels, DMs, and MPIMs
● Recorded Slack audio and video clips
● Posts created in the files section, channels, DMs, and MPIMs
● Snippets created in the files section, channels, DMs, and MPIMs
● Files created in the files section, channels, DMs, and MPIMs
● All Slack Emoji reactions
● Slack Canvases that have been shared in a channel or a message
Key features include:
● Defensible collections: Collect all metadata from the original source, extract all embedded items, and preserve files in their native format.
● Advanced search: Run targeted searches and get fast, accurate results with advanced data capture and processing — including OCR and audio transcription.
● Preservation: With just a click, apply preservation for legal holds across multiple users and apps, all on one platform.
● Real-time access: Continuously sync data to ensure you always have the latest information.
● Audit logs: Maintain a comprehensive audit log of all your data collections.
● Smart alerts: Be immediately notified of potential security risks or policy violations with Onna’s intelligent detection and alerting system. Send notifications or label documents every time you get a match for search criteria.
● Collaboration and sharing: Collaborate with internal stakeholders, outside counsel, and service providers in real-time, sharing only what's relevant.
● Export to review: Obtain clean, comprehensive data exports for your chosen review platform, including Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF) files.
Interested in learning more? Explore our in-depth guide
on how to collect from Slack using our integration.