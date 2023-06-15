Onna Discovery

Data retention policy

We are committed to the highest ethical standards of data stewardship, privacy, and the trustworthy development of technology. It’s built into every facet of our organization. It’s how we work, day in and day out. You are in control of the lifecycle of their data and data can be deleted at any time. When data is deleted, it is immediately inaccessible and the logical artifacts are deleted from the system within 24 hours. Customer backups are kept for up to a year, but deleted data are inaccessible even in the event of a restore.