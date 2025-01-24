Translator - Translate Languages

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@lingvanex.com.

Data archiving and removal policy Lingvanex Translator provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@lingvanex.com.

Data storage policy All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services

App/service has sub-processors no