Postmark Bot

Data retention policy
Postmark collects and retains content and metadata for all emails for 45 days to give customers the ability to access their full message history during that time.
Data archiving and removal policy
After 45 days, original email content and metadata are removed from our system. Bounces, spam complaints and unsubscribed recipients are stored indefinitely in a Streams Suppression list for reporting and list hygiene.
Data storage policy
Postmark's primary data and servers are hosted at ServerCentral's data center (located outside of Chicago), and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Postmark's primary data and servers are hosted at ServerCentral's data center (located outside of Chicago), and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Data hosting company
AWS, ServerCentral
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors