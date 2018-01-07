Data retention policy
Micrantha will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR and PIPEDA. The fortunes service currently retains no customer information.
Data archiving and removal policy
Micrantha will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR and PIPEDA.
Data storage policy
Micrantha will store customer data in accordance with GDPR and PIPEDA.
Data center location(s)
Canada
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
DigitalOcean
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no