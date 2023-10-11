Data retention policy

As a Controller: The period during which we store your personal information varies depending on the purpose for the processing including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. For example, we store personal information needed to provide you with products and services, to facilitate transactions you have requested or as otherwise required by law. In all other cases, we store your personal information for as long as is needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Statement, following which time it is either anonymized (where permitted by applicable law), deleted or destroyed. As a Processor: Sine will retain Customer Data for the customer-specified retention period, following which time it is obfuscated (PII destroyed)