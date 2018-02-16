Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data is stored while Lunch Buddies is installed on your workspace. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to support@lunchbuddiesapp.com. We collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.

Data archiving and removal policy You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Lunch Buddies from your workspace. Send your request to support@lunchbuddiesapp.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Data storage policy Data is stored securely using AWS DynamoDB. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL and at rest. All data is stored in the US. The only data stored is the contact information of the user that installed the app, the slack channel ids for the channels where polls are generated by user action, and the user ids of the users that respond to polls. No other identifying user information is stored.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS