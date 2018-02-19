Avanan Cloud Security

Data retention policy
Avanan will retain customer data in accordance with to the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The stored information will be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
Data archiving and removal policy
Avanan will remove stored customer in accordance with the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The data will be removed automatically and will not be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
Data storage policy
Avanan will store the customer data in accordance with the Avanan Platform guide that describes the Avanan platform architecture and its integration with customer and third-party security solutions including the communication protocols and security standards.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors