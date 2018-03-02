Data retention policy
We retain only user data necessary for Forecast to perform its service. Data is stored indefinitely until user removes the app from their workspace. User data is permanently deleted immediately after deleting an account or workspace.
Data archiving and removal policy
We store the personal information we receive for as long as you use the service
Data storage policy
Forecast is a basic Slack slash command that stores no critical user data apart from basic information needed to perform its basic functions (team's Slack ID, and Team Name). Data is stored in a database secured by private key authentication.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no