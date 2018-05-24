Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Privacy Policy This Privacy Policy was last updated on May 29, 2018 The ROCKETIUM.COM TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED and ROCKETIUM INC. (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Rocketium.com", "We", "Us" or "Our") Privacy Policy describes how we collect, use, and disclose information when you visit or use our website Rocketium.com ("Site") , our mobile and website applications including but not limited to our products Studio and Workspace (the "Apps"), and any other website or mobile application that links to this Privacy Policy (collectively, the "Services"). This Privacy Policy explains what information of yours will be collected by us when you access the Services, how the information will be used, and how you can control the collection, correction and/or deletion of information. We will not knowingly use or share your information with anyone except as described in this Privacy Policy. The use of information collected through our Site shall be limited to the purposes under this Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. By visiting this Site or providing your personal information to one of our call-centre operators or live chat representatives or starting your free trial or signing up or logging in you are accepting and consenting to the practices described in this policy. Please note that this includes consenting to the processing of any sensitive personal information you provide, as described below. Please review this Privacy Policy carefully. By using our Services, you consent to the use and sharing of your personal information as described in this Privacy Policy. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THESE PRACTICES, PLEASE DO NOT USE THE SERVICES, OR OTHERWISE PROVIDE US WITH YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION. For the purpose of the Data Protection Act 1998 (the Act), the Data Controller is ROCKETIUM.COM TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED of 186, 9th Main, 22nd Cross, HSR Layout Sector 7, Bangalore 560102. Information we may collect from you: We may collect and process the following information about you: Information you provide to us You give us your email address before you get started with your first video at Rocketium.com. Depending on how you use the Services, you may be required to provide certain personally identifiable information ("personal information"). Which may include, but is not limited to the following: Name Email address Contact number Industry you belong to Company Title / Designation / Role Username for social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google Financial and credit card information Profile picture, your image, or any other image / video clip if you include it in any media content that you upload or include in the videos that you create using our Services (hereinafter collectively referred to as "User Content"). By providing us with this information, you expressly consent to our use of your personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. Any data that is necessary to process your subscription request is mandatory, the consequence of the refusal to provide it, is that we will not process said subscription request, on the other hand any information that is not necessary to process your subscription request is not mandatory and the refusal to provide it has no consequence on the processing of your said subscription request. Information we may collect about you We collect navigational information about what Rocketium.com pages you access or visit, your device's Internet Protocol "IP" address, information about your mobile device (such as operating system of your mobile device or browser type), the URLs of websites that referred you to us, non-precise geographic location, screen recordings, technical information about your device, system and App software and peripherals, date and time stamps and other metadata concerning your User Content associated with your usage of our Services, system configuration information and messages, phone numbers and e-mail addresses when you choose to reach out t

Data archiving and removal policy Privacy Policy This Privacy Policy was last updated on May 29, 2018 The ROCKETIUM.COM TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED and ROCKETIUM INC. (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Rocketium.com", "We", "Us" or "Our") Privacy Policy describes how we collect, use, and disclose information when you visit or use our website Rocketium.com ("Site") , our mobile and website applications including but not limited to our products Studio and Workspace (the "Apps"), and any other website or mobile application that links to this Privacy Policy (collectively, the "Services"). This Privacy Policy explains what information of yours will be collected by us when you access the Services, how the information will be used, and how you can control the collection, correction and/or deletion of information. We will not knowingly use or share your information with anyone except as described in this Privacy Policy. The use of information collected through our Site shall be limited to the purposes under this Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. By visiting this Site or providing your personal information to one of our call-centre operators or live chat representatives or starting your free trial or signing up or logging in you are accepting and consenting to the practices described in this policy. Please note that this includes consenting to the processing of any sensitive personal information you provide, as described below. Please review this Privacy Policy carefully. By using our Services, you consent to the use and sharing of your personal information as described in this Privacy Policy. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THESE PRACTICES, PLEASE DO NOT USE THE SERVICES, OR OTHERWISE PROVIDE US WITH YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION. For the purpose of the Data Protection Act 1998 (the Act), the Data Controller is ROCKETIUM.COM TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED of 186, 9th Main, 22nd Cross, HSR Layout Sector 7, Bangalore 560102. Information we may collect from you: We may collect and process the following information about you: Information you provide to us You give us your email address before you get started with your first video at Rocketium.com. Depending on how you use the Services, you may be required to provide certain personally identifiable information ("personal information"). Which may include, but is not limited to the following: Name Email address Contact number Industry you belong to Company Title / Designation / Role Username for social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google Financial and credit card information Profile picture, your image, or any other image / video clip if you include it in any media content that you upload or include in the videos that you create using our Services (hereinafter collectively referred to as "User Content"). By providing us with this information, you expressly consent to our use of your personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. Any data that is necessary to process your subscription request is mandatory, the consequence of the refusal to provide it, is that we will not process said subscription request, on the other hand any information that is not necessary to process your subscription request is not mandatory and the refusal to provide it has no consequence on the processing of your said subscription request. Information we may collect about you We collect navigational information about what Rocketium.com pages you access or visit, your device's Internet Protocol "IP" address, information about your mobile device (such as operating system of your mobile device or browser type), the URLs of websites that referred you to us, non-precise geographic location, screen recordings, technical information about your device, system and App software and peripherals, date and time stamps and other metadata concerning your User Content associated with your usage of our Services, system configuration information and messages, phone numbers and e-mail addresses when you choose to reach out t

Data storage policy Privacy Policy This Privacy Policy was last updated on May 29, 2018 The ROCKETIUM.COM TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED and ROCKETIUM INC. (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Rocketium.com", "We", "Us" or "Our") Privacy Policy describes how we collect, use, and disclose information when you visit or use our website Rocketium.com ("Site") , our mobile and website applications including but not limited to our products Studio and Workspace (the "Apps"), and any other website or mobile application that links to this Privacy Policy (collectively, the "Services"). This Privacy Policy explains what information of yours will be collected by us when you access the Services, how the information will be used, and how you can control the collection, correction and/or deletion of information. We will not knowingly use or share your information with anyone except as described in this Privacy Policy. The use of information collected through our Site shall be limited to the purposes under this Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. By visiting this Site or providing your personal information to one of our call-centre operators or live chat representatives or starting your free trial or signing up or logging in you are accepting and consenting to the practices described in this policy. Please note that this includes consenting to the processing of any sensitive personal information you provide, as described below. Please review this Privacy Policy carefully. By using our Services, you consent to the use and sharing of your personal information as described in this Privacy Policy. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THESE PRACTICES, PLEASE DO NOT USE THE SERVICES, OR OTHERWISE PROVIDE US WITH YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION. For the purpose of the Data Protection Act 1998 (the Act), the Data Controller is ROCKETIUM.COM TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED of 186, 9th Main, 22nd Cross, HSR Layout Sector 7, Bangalore 560102. Information we may collect from you: We may collect and process the following information about you: Information you provide to us You give us your email address before you get started with your first video at Rocketium.com. Depending on how you use the Services, you may be required to provide certain personally identifiable information ("personal information"). Which may include, but is not limited to the following: Name Email address Contact number Industry you belong to Company Title / Designation / Role Username for social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google Financial and credit card information Profile picture, your image, or any other image / video clip if you include it in any media content that you upload or include in the videos that you create using our Services (hereinafter collectively referred to as "User Content"). By providing us with this information, you expressly consent to our use of your personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. Any data that is necessary to process your subscription request is mandatory, the consequence of the refusal to provide it, is that we will not process said subscription request, on the other hand any information that is not necessary to process your subscription request is not mandatory and the refusal to provide it has no consequence on the processing of your said subscription request. Information we may collect about you We collect navigational information about what Rocketium.com pages you access or visit, your device's Internet Protocol "IP" address, information about your mobile device (such as operating system of your mobile device or browser type), the URLs of websites that referred you to us, non-precise geographic location, screen recordings, technical information about your device, system and App software and peripherals, date and time stamps and other metadata concerning your User Content associated with your usage of our Services, system configuration information and messages, phone numbers and e-mail addresses when you choose to reach out t