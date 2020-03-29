RollButler

Data retention policy
We will retain customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there will be stored no personal data retrieved by the Slack API connection.
Data archiving and removal policy
We will remove customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there is stored no personal data from the Slack API connection.
Data storage policy
We will store customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there is stored no personal data from the Slack API connection.
Data center location(s)
Germany
App/service has sub-processors
no