Data retention policy
RawBot Inc. will only collect the data needed for the operation of UptimeBot, such as: - list of web resources to monitor; - the history of uptime (successful pings) and downtime (unsuccessful pings); - history of opened incidents; We follow the OWASP best practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Data archiving and removal policy
RawBot Inc. will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after UptimeBot is removed from the Slack team.
Data storage policy
The uptime statistics and any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the AWS data center located in North Virginia, USA. Several servers that check the uptime globally may periodically ping your websites from AWS servers located in USA, France and Singapore.
Data center location(s)
United States, France, Singapore
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no