Track how long it has been since an event. Track when the last pot of coffee was made, the last time a new customer was signed, the last office power outage, or the last time you won a foosball game. 5 active timers are always available from our free tier. We ask for a one-time payment of $5 to unlock unlimited timers and to help us keep Since running.
Since will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.